Today is Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Herman Klemick’s place on North First Street in Champaign was raided Wednesday night by city, state and federal officials on charges of selling liquor in violation of the Volstead prohibition act.
In 1970, two Illinois education officials said they believe the U.S. Supreme Court order extending one-man, one-vote to school elections will apply to Illinois school districts.
In 2005, diners can help feed the hungry by eating at several Champaign-Urbana restaurants. Community Shares of Illinois, a nonprofit organization representing more than 70 charities, will sponsor its second annual “Share-a-Meal” program. Participating restaurants will donate 30 percent of their proceeds from the evening to Community Shares and its member charities. Diners can direct their portion to a specific charity through a donor pledge card at the restaurant.