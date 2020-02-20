Today is Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the anniversary of George Washington’s birthday on Sunday, Feb. 22, will be honored on the University of Illinois campus by a special all-university service at 7:45 in the Auditorium under the auspices of the YMCA.
In 1970, details for a temporary subsidy to the Champaign-Urbana City Lines are under discussion between bus company lawyers and a joint committee representing the Champaign and Urbana city councils. A two-month subsidy would allow the cities to work out a plan to retain an mass transportation system in the area until a permanent plan could be made.
In 2005, Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s proposal to increase cigarette taxes by 75 cents to $1.73 per pack is either great news or potentially devastating, depending on whom you talk to. “We think it’s wonderful,” said Kathy Drea, director of public policy for the American Lung Association of Illinois and Iowa. “We’re behind him 100 percent.” But a cigarette tax hike will seriously hurt business at convenience stores and gas stations in border areas like Vermilion County, said Bill Fleischli, executive vice president of the Illinois Petroleum Marketers Association.