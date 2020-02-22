Today is Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the schedule of games for the district basketball tournament, to be played at Urbana, was completed. Longview-Homer was to open the action, followed by Urbana playing Newman and Champaign facing St. Joseph.
In 1970, U.S. Senate candidate Ralph Smith, on the ballot in the March 17 GOP primary election, predicted that President Richard Nixon would remove all American ground troops from Vietnam “sometime in 1971.”
In 2005, The cost of a project to expand and renovate the University of Illinois’ recreation centers went up by $5 million as the board of trustees executive committee approved an increase in the project budget from $77.6 million to $82.7 million. The increase, for the expansions of the Campus Recreation Center East and the Intramural Physical Education Building, was a result of “significant construction price escalations in steel, steel components and other construction materials,” according to the board item.