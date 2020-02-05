Today is Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, with 13 teachers and 425 pupils down with influenza, all Urbana public schools were closed. There are 2,200 pupils in Urbana schools.
In 1970, Thornburn School, the location of the Urbana school district’s administrative offices, is “dangerous,” and “the entire 1897 structure needs to be vacated as soon as possible,” Superintendent Ray Braun said. He said several new breaks have been discovered in supporting beams and that the roof is being held up by temporary measures.
In 2005, when you picture major medical research centers in the Midwest, you may think along the lines of Rochester, Minn. — home of the famed Mayo Clinic — and Chicago. But a new partnership between Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and the University of Illinois’ Institute for Genomic Biology could one day put Champaign-Urbana on the map of places where major medical breakthroughs happen, UI and hospital officials said.