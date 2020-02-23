Today is Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Martha Washington dinner given by the ladies of First Methodist Church last week was successful financially as well as socially, about $75 having been taken in.
In 1970, testimony will be heard April 20 about alleged air pollution by the HumKo plant in Champaign. Attorney General William Scott’s office requested the hearing after complaints by neighborhood residents.
In 2005, people wanting to buy festival passes for the seventh annual Roger Ebert Overlooked Film Festival had better get moving. Already 900 of the 1,000 passes have been sold. That compares with 550 sold at the same time last year, according to Mary Susan Britt, the assistant festival director. The lineup of 12 films to be shown at the festival April 20-24 has not yet been announced.