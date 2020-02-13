Today is Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the first call for candidates for the 1920 football team was issued when Coach Robert Zuppke stated that all prospective varsity and freshman varsity men should report to the Engine Annex. All men who were to attend that gathering, one of the most important of the year, were required to carry with them a pad and pencil, the coach stated, for the purpose of taking down plays and signals that would be used in the 1920 season.
In 1970, Ralph T. Smith, seeking to retain his U.S. Senate seat, came to Champaign as part of his flying “whistle stop” speaking engagement. Smith said he was happy to have Vice President Spiro Agnew’s endorsement over William Rentschler, the other Republican Senate hopeful.
In 2015, plans for a 24.5-mile recreation trail on the old rail line between Urbana and Kickapoo State Park keep chugging along. The Champaign County Conservation and Design Foundation said it had secured a lease for the right of way, a critical and long-sought step toward acquisition and development of what could be a signature, destination attraction for East Central Illinois. “We had to go back and start from scratch a couple of times, but now we really have something we can set our sights on,” said Lott Thomas, the Champaign attorney working on behalf of the foundation.