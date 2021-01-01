Today is Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, George Gable of Champaign was fined $18.50 ($250 in today's dollars) for being drunk and $50 ($680 today) for carrying a loaded revolver. He was arrested when neighbors called police to Avondale and State streets to pick up a drunk.
In 1971, nearly 240 skaters used the new ice rink at Lake of the Woods Park on New Year's Day, according to park officials. The ice was 6 to 8 inches thick at the skating site near the covered bridge on the Sangamon River.
In 2006, The Blind Pig pub in downtown Champaign was expanding, but owner Chris Knight was taking pains to make sure it remained cozy. The pub at 120 N. Walnut St. was expanding south into the space formerly occupied by Corley Photography, and renovation was underway.