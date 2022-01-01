Today is Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Sunday movie was dead in Urbana. It passed out without a struggle Sunday night after E.E. Alger of Paxton, head of the Aleru Theater Co., which owned the Colonial Theatre in Urbana, heard a sermon against Sabbath movies by the Rev. A.A. Richards, pastor of the First Christian Church. The theater withdrew its petition before the Urbana City Council to allow Sunday shows.
In 1972, the economy of Champaign-Urbana received a boost of about $4 million a year when pay raises went into effect for military personnel and civilian employees at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. There are 11,000 airmen and officers at Chanute plus about 2,000 civilians.
In 2007, when the new Rantoul Walmart SuperCenter opened that year, it could get its power through a transformer being built by the village of Rantoul. The Rantoul Village Board was to consider a proposal to spend up to $30,000 on a transformer to serve the store. Walmart was building an $8.8 million SuperCenter on the west side of Murray Road near Interstate 57.