Today is Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Mrs. Newton M. Harris died at Burnham Hospital. She had given hundreds of thousands of dollars to local benevolent and charitable enterprises, most recently $100,000 ($1.4 million today) to Burnham Hospital, which was founded by her mother, Julia F. Burnham.
In 1971, Paul Powell’s private secretary refused to answer questions about the late secretary of state’s hidden fortune, according to the chief investigator for the Illinois attorney general. Mrs. Margaret Hensey, Powell’s personal secretary and close companion, refused to answer questions on the advice of her attorneys, said J. Waldo Ackerman, deputy attorney general.
In 2006, in response to that year’s drought and the ever-increasing residential and commercial demand for fresh water, Gov. Rod Blagojevich ordered a statewide water-supply study that was likely to focus first on East Central Illinois.