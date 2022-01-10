Today is Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Thomas Bendelow, internationally known as a golf course expert, was the guest at an informal reception held by the new Urbana Golf and Country Club in the Elks Club rooms.
In 1972, about 100 members of Laborers Union Local 703 were walking the picket line at a number of construction sites in Champaign-Urbana.
In 2007, state Sen. Rick Winkel, R-Urbana, had an unexpectedly quiet exit after 12 years in the General Assembly but was excited to start a new teaching job at the University of Illinois. Winkel, an attorney with an economics degree from the UI, said he would be teaching at both the College of Law and the Institute of Government and Public Affairs when classes began later that month.