Today is Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Dr. Allan Gordon, secretary of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, addressed the problems of chambers and their relation to the communities they served at a meeting of the Urbana Association of Commerce.
In 1973, the Indochina Peace Campaign is sponsoring an antiwar rally at the University of Illinois’ Lincoln Hall as part of local antiwar activities culminating in a protest march Jan. 20, Inauguration Day. The local march is planned as part of a nationwide series of protests on the day President Richard Nixon begins his second term of office.
In 2008, residents were left stranded in two rural White Heath subdivisions as the Sangamon River rose over its banks. Meanwhile, about 200 Iroquois County residents left their homes when the Iroquois River spilled its banks, and boats and officers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources helped with the evacuation.