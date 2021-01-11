Today is Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the bullet that Detective Art Casey of the Illinois Central Railroad received in a Dec. 20 gunbattle with a man in the Champaign rail yards was located and removed by surgeons at the Illinois Central hospital in Chicago. Casey shot a man named McDuffy, who was at the county hospital. He insisted he did not shoot Casey.
In 1971, U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson endorsed Illinois Lt. Gov. Paul Simon as the best candidate for governor in 1972. Daniel Walker, a Chicago attorney, had already announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination.
In 2006, new buses for the Danville and Champaign-Urbana mass transit districts, a new I-74 interchange in Urbana and $4.6 million ($6 million in today's dollars) in new roads around the University of Illinois Research Park were among the local goodies in Gov. Rod Blagojevich's proposed $3.2 billion ($4.2 billion today) capital program.