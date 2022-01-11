Today is Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, two more sites were offered as the location for the new Urbana hotel: the First National Bank property at Main and Market streets and a former home site at 419 W. Main St.
In 1972, the Champaign Unit 4 school board voted to ask for a tax-rate increase of 40 cents in the education fund and 10 cents in the building fund at a special election March 17.
In 2007, it would hardly qualify as a lovefest, but Tony Fabri was appointed county auditor. A six-year member of the Champaign County Board, Fabri, a Champaign Democrat, was approved in a 19-7 vote to serve out the remainder of Michael Frerichs’ term as auditor, which ran through Nov. 30, 2008. Frerichs stepped down after he was elected state senator in November.