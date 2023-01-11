Today is Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, J.J. French of Villa Grove was killed instantly after being run down by a switch engine of the C.& E.I. Railroad. No one witnessed the accident but it is believed the car inspector was caught while walking down the track attending to his data.
In 1973, Urbana police Chief Charles Leary notified the Civil Service Commission he had temporarily assigned Susan Mcintosh as youth unit officer of the criminal investigation division and left the post of juvenile officer vacant. Leary’s action set the stage for the next Urbana City Council meeting, when he planned to ask the council to abolish the juvenile officer post, which had touched off a controversy within the department.
In 2008, a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity for a man who shot Champaign police officers in a gunbattle near West Side Park brought some closure for the department, according to Deputy Chief John Murphy, 44, who was among those shot as officers exchanged fire with Donnell Clemons, who was homeless at the time of the June 7 shooting and living in a car on the north side of the park.