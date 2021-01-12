Today is Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Newton M. Harris was elected president of First National Bank of Champaign. It was the 57th annual meeting of the bank, all of which had been under the ownership of the Harris family. B.F. Harris was its president for nearly 40 years. Newton Harris was the third generation of the family to assume its presidency.
In 1971, a new Champaign County courthouse and jail facilities were recommended in a public administration survey.
In 2006, the expansion of IHSA boys’ basketball to four classes wouldn’t mean the return of the state championships to the Assembly Hall at the University of Illinois — at least not till the tournament came up for bid again. The IHSA board voted to expand boys’ basketball from two classes to four beginning with the 2007-08 school year. Peoria had the contract to host the finals through 2010.