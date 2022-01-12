Today is Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Deputy Sheriff John F. Kennedy of Lee County was arrested in Dixon on charges of transporting, possessing, selling and delivering intoxicating liquor. He was charged with being the head of the liquor ring in the county.
In 1972, the Urbana Park Board approved hiring architect Delbert Smith to make determinations about the future of an old dance hall/shop building and the senior citizens building at Crystal Lake Park.
In 2007, saying secondhand smoke kills an average of eight Illinoisans a day, a coalition of lawmakers and public health groups were backing new legislation to make the entire state smoke-free. The bill, SB 500, would ban smoking in all Illinois workplaces and indoor public areas, including bars, restaurants, casinos and bowling alleys.