Today is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Briscoe Browning, the so-called “Ripper,” was released from jail because of his feeble health. His sister promised that if the court released him due to his advanced consumption, she would guarantee he would leave the county and never return.
In 1973, it may have been contrary to University of Illinois policy for the Illini Union Board to vote to prohibit the U.S. armed forces from recruiting in the Illini Union until the American involvement in the Vietnam War had ended, said Earl Finder, director of the Illini Union.
In 2008, a consortium of some of the largest coal producers and users in the world offered to pay a greater portion of the cost of the $1.8 billion FutureGen clean-coal plant. If the proposal was accepted by the Department of Energy, which previously was responsible for 74 percent of the costs, plans to build FutureGen in Coles County could proceed without future delays, according to a statement from U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, R-Urbana.