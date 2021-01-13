Today is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign High School basketball five triumphed over Urbana High School, 35-28, on the Champaign court. The much narrower Champaign court played havoc with the Urbana style of play, coupled with the low ceiling.
In 1971, the Urbana Park District was proposing a $1.8 million ($11.8 million in today’s dollars) bond issue referendum for March 6. Proposed were new swimming pools, an addition to the Urbana Civic Center and numerous other projects. The new pools would be at Crystal Lake Park and at Prairie Park in east Urbana.
In 2006, members of the Champaign-Urbana development community gave a cool reception to the Champaign Park District’s proposal to require subdivision developers to donate land or cash for future parks. An official with The Atkins Group said a mandatory land or cash dedication policy would place “double taxation” on new homebuyers and might hurt development in Champaign. Another developer said such “land extraction” policies would almost guarantee that developers would provide the minimum required and might lead to the creation of fewer walking trails through subdivisions.