Today is Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Champaign County Women’s Christian Temperance Union met to plan for the observance of the second anniversary of the 18th Amendment in the Twin Cities and surrounding villages.
In 1972, a new dimension in entertainment was to be introduced in Champaign-Urbana that summer with the opening of the Tail of the Fox Dinner Theater in the Round Barn Shopping Center in Champaign. The theater would seat 400 people.
In 2007, Yo ho ho, and it was a puzzling no show at the Jolly Roger in downtown Urbana. The doors were up, and some loyal customers were wondering whether the longtime restaurant was closed for good. The operator, Michael Timpone, couldn’t be reached, and city officials said they were just as much in the dark as the customers. The Jolly Roger, known for many years for its thin-crust pizza and Italian food, was opened in January 1955 by Raymond and Maxine Timpone.