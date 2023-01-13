Today is Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the county board of supervisors passed a resolution to ask voters in February if they were willing to issue $2.5 million in bonds (about $44.2 million in today’s dollars) to pay for the construction of hard roads throughout the county.
In 1973, a fire that began in the back room of Consumer’s Gas, 507 W. University Ave., U, caused an estimated $150,000 in damage (about $1 million today) and completely gutted the station.
In 2008, Parkland College interim President Tom Ramage would soon learn whether that “interim” in his title would stay or go. Trustees were likely to take action on the status of Ramage at their next meeting at Parkland’s Ag Tech Center. The board conducted a formal evaluation of Ramage in a previous meeting at the Champaign Country Club. Chairman Jim Ayers said before the meeting that Ramage was to be evaluated on progress he has made toward the accomplishment of his goals, as well as on the general state of the college, including enrollment and academic effectiveness.