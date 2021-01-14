Today is Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Frank Lentz, assistant state engineer of highways, was to be in Urbana the next week to talk about a proposed pavement running eastward and connecting with pavement running westward from Danville that then extended to the Champaign County line.
In 1971, a large turnout of Democratic precinct committeemen threatened legal action against the Republican-dominated Champaign County Board over alleged gerrymandering in new county board districts. Keith Hayes, chairman of the Democratic Central Committee, said Democrats would be lucky to get three seats on the new 27-seat board.
In 2006, at the countywide celebration of King Day, the Rev. Chester Berryhill, a pastor who teaches nonviolence and knew the Rev. Martin Luther King, said King’s “legacy is being treated as lunacy,” and his message was sometimes lost when jails are full and colleges empty, when many families have a single parent and when self-respect is replaced by self-gratification.