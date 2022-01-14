Today is Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, thieves broke into Dick Duitsman’s store in Royal and stole 8,000 cigarettes and other stock and were believed to have taken a Ford truck belonging to J.B. Macammon. There were five reels of motion-picture film in the truck, causing the Universal Film Co. to issue a $50 reward (about $825 in today’s dollars) for recovery of the property.
In 1972, the Champaign Park District was to ask voters for $1.8 million in a bond referendum on Feb. 26.
In 2007, after enacting his signature All Kids plan, Gov. Rod Blagojevich turned his focus to the state’s 1.4 million uninsured adults, vowing to work toward health coverage for all of them. “Let us seize the moment, live the golden rule, and give to every family in Illinois the same kind of health care that those of us who make the rules have,” Blagojevich said in his inaugural address the previous week. While lawmakers from both parties said the goal was laudable, agreement on a workable solution was still far off.