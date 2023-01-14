Today is Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, deputy sheriffs and the Champaign police chief continued their search for moonshine. They found a 10-gallon still, and a keg of mash made of peaches, raisins, lemons and apples at a home in the 1200 block of North Chestnut, and arrested one man.
In 1973, the so-called London flu epidemic sweeping across the nation may have reached Champaign-Urbana. Both the McKinley Health Center and Carle Clinic reported more cases of flu-like symptoms than usual for this time of year but said there was no way of knowing whether the problem was London flu.
In 2008, student-athletes who competed in Illinois High School Association postseason events would be subject to random tests for performance-enhancing drugs starting the next fall under a measure approved that week.