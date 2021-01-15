Today is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, 50 repairmen at the Champaign yards of the Illinois Central Railroad were laid off, according to an order to cut expenses. During the previous month, the budget for that division had been reduced by $185,000 ($2.5 million in today’s dollars). Only a foreman and three section men were at work.
In 1971, Karl Tauber, chairman of the new Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board, said the search for a managing director was to begin immediately.
In 2006, in November, 2,222 imaginary light bulbs flicked on. Each one represented an idea provided by a Champaign County citizen during the 10 “Big. Small. All. Champaign County.” dialogues, via e-mail, phone or website. Organizers hoped to get every single one of those ideas — verbatim — onto their website. What viewers were to see were ideas expressing concerns and opinions about diverse county issues, from “free wireless for all” to “less testing in schools” to “merging Champaign and Urbana to make better use of limited resources,” as three suggestions stated.