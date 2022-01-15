Today is Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, $2 (about $33 in today’s dollars) wasn’t much to be split three ways, but it was the best John Quick could do for a bandit trio that robbed him at the Wabash Railroad crossing on East Illinois Street in Urbana.
In 1972, Gov. Richard Ogilvie said he had not decided what to do with a compromise ethics bill that the Legislature sent to him with broad support earlier that week. Ogilvie said the legislation had “deficiencies” and cited the removal of a “double dipping” clause that would have banned legislators from holding two government jobs.
In 2007, the possibility of trimming Champaign County government, from its 27-member board to its two co-administrators to offices such as coroner and auditor, was at the core of a newly unveiled bipartisan program. Urbana Democrat Brendan McGinty and St. Joseph Republican Greg Knott said there were 10 points of possible reform in county government, including more public access to meetings, a capital improvement plan, an election commission, redistricting and new technology. They said they wanted to start discussion of the reforms immediately after the November elections so there would be maximum time before the next elections.