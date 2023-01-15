Today is Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a misunderstanding of a contract delayed plaster work in rooms in the Mercy Hospital construction.
In 1973, some House Republicans were studying the possibility of impeachment proceedings against Speaker W. Robert Blair, R-Park Forest, in the wake of charges that he reneged on the deal that gave him the speakership. A group of 30 Republicans, including Rep. John Hirschfeld of Champaign, blocked Blair's appointment as speaker of the House through support of state Rep. Henry Hyde, R-Chicago.
In 2008, University of Illinois trustees were to consider selling some land in Allerton Park along the Sangamon River to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. University officials were recommending the UI sell 150 acres on the north side of the river and east of the park to the state agency. About 9 acres of the parcel was farmland; the rest was within the Sangamon River floodplain.