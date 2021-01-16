Today is Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the estate of Mary B. Harris, deceased wife of Newton M. Harris, was valued at $825,000 ($11.3 million in today’s dollars), according to a petition filed in county court.
In 1971, another $55,000 ($360,000 today) in cash connected to the controversy surrounding the late Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell was found in the safety-deposit box of a Springfield bank, it was revealed by Illinois Assistant Attorney General J. Waldo Ackerman.
In 2006, a new building wasn’t the only thing the Champaign Public Library was working on constructing. The library was putting together plans for a new online “Virtual Library,” and a survey on its website invited public input during the design process. A link to the survey was on the library’s site; printed copies of the survey were also available at the library.