Today is Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Ben Maroney of Charleston killed his wife and two young children with an ax and after several attempts at hanging himself in his barn, turned himself in to police.
In 1972, the hydrocarbon recovery unit at the USI Chemical Co. plant west of Tuscola was damaged in a fire that was accompanied by at least one large explosion that resulted in a fireball. No one was injured.
In 2007, area politicians and political experts said they thought U.S. Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential prospects looked good. “He looks like destiny’s child,” said James Nowlan, a University of Illinois professor with a long history in Illinois politics. “It’s probably up to him to lose the game rather than win it.” Robert Rich, director of the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs, said Obama’s announcement of plans to form an exploratory committee was expected. “He has generated an enormous amount of interest in the public and is playing very well to the audience he’s speaking to,” Rich said. “I think he’s sounding a chord in the need to solve problems in a bipartisan manner. I think that’s very appealing to the public because the country is very divided at this point.”