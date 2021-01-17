Today is Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors was at the courthouse to take action on a request by the state highway commission to appropriate money for right of way for a state highway east of Urbana. If approved, work on the pavement was expected to be under way by that summer.
In 1971, a Mattoon High School cheerleader was injured when a rock was thrown through the window of the school’s fan bus as it traveled west on Church Street after a basketball game at Champaign Central High School.
In 2006, Linda Katehi was hired as head of the engineering college at Purdue University when the campus was in the midst of preparing a new strategic plan. She helped develop a plan to expand the engineering school by adding new faculty and increasing research funding, and oversaw a $500 million capital campaign. Two weeks after she was hired, the Sept. 11 attacks happened. The lessons Katehi learned during those tough times would help her as she joined the University of Illinois and worked on its new strategic plan. She was to start April 1 as provost of the Urbana campus — its second-highest administrator.