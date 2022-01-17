Today is Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana City Council voted to authorize the mayor to appoint a zoning commission that would prepare and present to the council an ordinance creating a zoning system in the city.
In 1972, two fires — one in a rooming house and the other in a vacant home — caused extensive property damage and forced Champaign firefighters to contend with temperatures at 14 below zero. No one was injured.
In 2007, Champaign City Council members approved, 9-0, an annexation agreement and package of financial incentives for the 236-acre Clearview office park and residential development near the Interstates 57/74 interchange in northwest Champaign. Mayor Jerry Schweighart said he was told construction could begin in March. Part of Clearview included construction of a $30 million Christie Clinic building, plus a 70-acre facility for Carle Clinic and Carle Foundation Hospital.