Today is Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff John Gray and other police identified what was believed to be the chief source of liquor in the twin cities in a home on North Market Street. Police found more than $10,000 worth of liquor (about $177,000 in today’s dollars) believed to be part of a $100,000 stock ($1.77 million today) bought before Prohibition.
In 1973, approximately 100 Black students waited outside the English Building while 13 representatives from University of Illinois Black organizations submitted a letter of demands to Chancellor J.W. Peltason. Among the many demands: more representation of Blacks on disciplinary committees and greater responsibility by the UI for its function of public service to Champaign-Urbana Black communities.
In 2008, after seven months as interim president of Parkland College, Tom Ramage had the job on a permanent basis. The board of trustees voted unanimously to hire Ramage as president. He was given a two-year contract at an annual salary of $170,000.