Today is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Champaign County Board of Supervisors voted 16-13 to appropriate money for right of way to build a paved highway beginning a mile-and-a-quarter east of Urbana and extending 2.5 miles eastward. The road eventually was to run to Danville and be known as Illinois 10.
In 1971, the Sunday opening of packaged liquor stores in Champaign was again on the city council agenda.
In 2006, Champaign schools were to ask voters March 21 to approve a $65.9 million building bond proposal ($86.6 million in today's dollars) to pay for: three new schools, one at Savoy, one in northwest Champaign and one at or near Dr. Howard, at a cost of $30.3 million; and $29.4 million in renovations and air-conditioning costs at Bottenfield, Carrie Busey, Garden Hills, Kenwood, Robeson, South Side, Washington and Westview elementary schools. Renovations included new wings with gyms, new classrooms, expanded support space, libraries, parking and other work.