Today is Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, George Tweedy and Clarence Cook, both of the Rantoul area, were killed at the Martin house crossing in Rantoul when their automobile was struck by the northbound Panama Limited train.
In 1972, an announcement was expected within the next 30 days as to whether the new power plant at Clinton would be nuclear powered. Illinois Power Co. announced in October that it planned to buy 17,500 acres of land in DeWitt County for a power plant with a 5,000-acre cooling lake.
In 2007, the University of Illinois was still looking for a few good tenants for the $26 million North Campus Parking Deck — the multistory building on University Avenue built in 2004 with retail and office space on the ground floor and parking spaces above.