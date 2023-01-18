Today is Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, at the annual election of officers for the Champaign Country Club, enlarging the golf course was the main point of discussion.
In 1973, Urbana Alderman Jack Hensler announced his resignation. He had been embroiled in a dispute stemming from the fact that in December, he moved his family and furniture to an address outside the city limits.
In 2008, a student residential complex commonly known as the “Six Pack” got a new name honoring a former University of Illinois president. Trustees named the complex bounded by Gregory Drive, Peabody Drive, Fourth Street and First Street in Champaign in honor of Stanley Ikenberry, UI president from 1979 to 1995.