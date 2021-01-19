Today is Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana police sought to intercept two boys who ransacked a store in St. Joseph the previous night, stealing more than $200 in goods ($2,700 in today’s dollars). But the boys, traveling west in a Ford car, apparently turned around before entering Urbana.
In 1971, a study by University of Illinois researchers showed that more young women were smoking than young men.
In 2006, James Onderdunk, a 16-year-old junior, was smoking a cigarette outside Champaign Central High School when he learned that his tobacco habit, if repeated in front of a cop, could soon result in a hefty fine. His immediate reaction was a profanity. “Kids are going to smoke anyway,” Onderdunk said. “I don’t understand. It’ll just force me underground. I’ll smoke in cars instead of outside.”