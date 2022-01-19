Today is Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Henry Bacon, one of the nation’s leading architects and a University of Illinois graduate, was to design the Lincoln Circuit marker to be set in the Champaign County Courthouse yard by the Alliance chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In 1972, nostalgia dominated the meeting of the Urbana school board as members sifted through the remnants of a time capsule recently recovered from the old Thornburn School. The contents had been placed in a tin-plated copper coffee box in 1896, when the cornerstone was laid. Floor plans for the new Thornburn School were included, as well as copies of newspapers and a Civil War medal belonging to John Thornburn.
In 2007, the Chief Illiniwek controversy would be resolved — one way or the other — sometime in 2007, University of Illinois officials said. Lawrence Eppley, chairman of the UI Board of Trustees, said in his opening remarks that the Chief issue was one of the board’s goals that it was “time to finish the work of our consensus process and bring to a conclusion the matter of Chief Illiniwek, so that the university can be removed from the list of NCAA policy violators, move our institution forward and allow our student athletes to compete at the highest levels and free of sanctions,” he said.