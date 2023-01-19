Today is Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, University of Illinois trustees meeting in Chicago decided where to put two new campus buildings. McKinley Hospital would be located in the forest at the end of Indiana Avenue. The new commerce building would be across the new south campus quadrangle facing the agriculture extension building then under construction.
In 1973, a bus bound for Washington, D.C., would bring local antiwar protesters from campus to the nation’s capital on President Richard Nixon’s Inauguration Day.
In 2008, Rantoul Mayor Neal Williams said that David Johnston submitted his letter of resignation. Johnston’s departure came two weeks after village board members publicly expressed concerns over proposed sweeping changes to the village’s zoning ordinance that Johnston had supported. Those changes set minimum standards on how the exterior of new buildings should look.