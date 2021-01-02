Today is Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, burglars looted two West Champaign homes, taking silverware and jewelry from the homes of John H. Trevett and Mrs. Hannah Johnson, both near the intersection of Church Street and Prospect Avenue.
In 1971, Champaign-Urbana’s first baby of the year was Shannon Marie Cain. Her photo was with her mother, Mrs. Michael Cain of 908 E. Delaware St., U. She was born at Carle Foundation Hospital.
In 2006, six college-age students escaped injury when fire consumed the campus rental house where they were staying. Two of them were in police custody after being arrested on charges of aggravated arson for allegedly setting the fire at the house in the 900 block of South First Street, Champaign.