Today is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, about 30 advocates of Prohibition met in the Champaign County circuit courtroom and organized the Champaign County dry enforcement legislative committee. They would support for any office candidates who were in sympathy with the 18th amendment.
In 1972, the fired-up Nebraska Cornhuskers, sparked by a 77-yard punt return by all-American Johnny Rodgers, reaffirmed their national championship by crushing second-ranked Alabama, 38-6, in the Orange Bowl.
In 2007, the Mahomet Chamber of Commerce had enough signatures to put a question on the April 17 ballot to allow liquor sales in the village. Chamber board member Lee Jessup reported that volunteers had collected 1,200 signatures on petitions through the end of the week, but organizers were getting additional names before the petitions are turned in to the county clerk’s office. Jessup said the chamber needed to collect at least 1,031 signatures, which was 25 percent of the registered voters in the village.