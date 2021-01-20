Today is Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, an Overland automobile belonging to real-estate man C.F. Harris of Champaign was badly damaged when it collided head-on with a streetcar in front of Citizens Bank in Champaign.
In 1971, an expertly placed, timed-release gas bomb interrupted a meeting of students and the University of Illinois trustees at the Chicago campus. No one was injured.
In 2006, the University of Illinois was continuing with design work and fundraising for a renovation of Memorial Stadium, and the project was expected to get formal approval from the UI Board of Trustees that spring. UI President B. Joseph White told the board that he, Chancellor Richard Herman and Athletic Director Ron Guenther reviewed financial statements and the UI has a sound financing plan for the proposed $116 million renovation ($152 million in today’s dollars). The project would add 49 private suites, 200 indoor club seats and 1,200 outdoor club seats to the west side of the stadium, as well as a renovated press box, more seats in each end zone, wider concourses, additional restrooms and concession areas, and life-safety work, including replacing the concrete and steel supporting the horseshoe.