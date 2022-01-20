Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, more than 3,000 acres of land in Brown Township had been set aside by the state of Illinois as a game preserve. Notice was given that anyone hunting or trapping of birds or other wildlife within the area would be subject to fines or imprisonment.
In 1972, the enema bandit could be headed back to Champaign-Urbana. Champaign police said they received a call from police in Manhattan, Kan., saying that the masked man had assaulted three women there that week.
In 2007, highway fatalities in Illinois had dropped in each of the previous three years, and were then at the lowest level since 1924, the Illinois Department of Transportation reported that week. The preliminary total for 2006 was 1,267 traffic deaths, down from 1,363 in 2005. Seat-belt use had climbed to 88 percent, which officials say was a big reason behind the drop in fatal accidents.