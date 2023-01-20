Today is Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, a Memphis, Tenn., man had to have his feet amputated at Burnham Hospital after they were badly crushed by an Illinois Central freight train in Champaign.
In 1973, the Champaign City Council refused to consider an anti-war resolution presented to it by the Indochina Peace Campaign. Consideration of the resolution, calling for the city to go on record against the war actions in Southeast Asia, was blocked mainly by Mayor Virgil Wikoff, who said it was council policy not to consider resolutions concerning other governmental activities.
In 2008, Carle Foundation Hospital planned to file an application the next month with the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board seeking permission to undertake its most ambitious modernization project ever on the central Urbana campus. The new construction job would cost $240 million.