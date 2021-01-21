Today is Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, John D. Lankford, employed in the agronomy department at the University of Illinois, was near death after being kicked in the head by a horse he was loading from a barn on the south farm.
In 1971, the University of Illinois board of trustees stalled on approval of a tuition increase for the next year. Under the plan pushed by Gov. Richard Ogilvie, tuition was increase from $160 per semester to $248 ($1,047 to $1,623 in today’s dollars).
In 2006, Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s plan to offer keno in the state’s bars and restaurants appeared to be on life support. He didn’t mention keno once during his State of the State address and later acknowledged a willingness to look at other funding sources if it meant lawmakers would permit him to borrow $3.2 billion for capital construction projects.