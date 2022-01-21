Today is Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign Mayor C.S. Tucker tendered his resignation, explaining that his action was due to business and family interests. The mayor had recently returned from a trip to Los Angeles, where he was seeking a location in the drug business.
In 1972, the local Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights project yielded $13,235 ($89,780 in today’s dolalrs), a 20 percent increase over the previous year’s sum.
In 2007, Starbucks Coffee Co., which had three locations in Champaign, was tentatively planning to open a shop in Urbana at Main and Vine streets. A building permit had been issued to Dodds Co. for a shell building to house a Starbucks, to open later that year. Starbucks said it wouldn’t officially confirm those plans until a lease was signed.