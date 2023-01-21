Today is Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Farmers Week opened at the University of Illinois with 100 agriculturists from all over the state attending.
In 1973, the Illinois Power Company decided to abandon its plan to build a power line 1 mile south of Willard Airport because of public objection that the line might create a safety hazard for air traffic there.
In 2008, a report by structural engineer John Frauenhoffer concluded that the masonry on the Champaign City Building had deteriorated to the point where bricks were bulging from walls in some areas, and if not repaired within the next year or two, bricks could start falling to the sidewalks below. Frauenhoffer’s findings were part of a condition assessment and rehabilitation plan report to the city.