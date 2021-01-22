Today is Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, because an Illinois Central passenger train was allowed to “hang over” the University Avenue crossing, the Champaign Fire Department was delayed in reaching a fire that damaged D. Grossman’s store on University Avenue.
In 1971, Illinois Power Co. announced plans to build a power plant between two forks of the Salt Creek east of Clinton. No decision had been reached on whether it would be a nuclear or coal-fired power plant.
In 2006, goodbye, Mr. and Ms. Meter Reader. Beginning in March, Ameren Corp. planned to update gas and electric meters, eventually eliminating the need to visit homes and find out how much electricity and gas each customer had been using.