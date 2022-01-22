Today is Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Miss Elizabeth Weaver, penniless and scantily clad, walked the streets of Urbana all night until she was found by a policeman, huddled at the entrance to the Colonial Theatre the next morning. The officer took her to the police station where supervisor John Gray bought her breakfast and ticket fare to Danville, where she claimed to have friends.
In 1972, Champaign Central’s Maroons battled second-ranked Lincoln neck and neck until late in the game before falling, 53-46. Urbana lost to Bloomington, 70-68, for the Tigers’ sixth-straight loss, while Centennial beat Rantoul, 69-54.
In 2007, some city council members were having second thoughts about the $20.3 million Boneyard stormwater detention project, known as the Second Street Reach, that they endorsed in a straw poll earlier that month. At least two council members, Mayor Jerry Schweighart and Michael La Due, had indicated they would switch their votes and back a cheaper, $17.8 million alternative that relied on above-ground detention of stormwater for the area west of Second Street between Springfield and University avenues.