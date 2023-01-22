Today is Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff John Gray dispatched courthouse janitor Ed Broom to a field to destroy nitroglycerin taken as evidence. Broom was told to mix lye with the nitro and watch it burn from a safe distance. Not feeling safe, Broom decided to fire a shot at it, but the round lodged in the barrel of his gun. Other sheriff’s workers later destroyed the nitro by mixing in the lye.
In 1973, Jeff Graubart filed as a Socialist Workers Party candidate for Urbana mayor. He joined Alderwoman Ruth Brookens, the GOP candidate, and Alderman Hiram Paley, the Democratic candidate.
In 2008, Sam Banks, the public face of Cunningham Children’s Home for two decades, was to leave the next month to take a new job in suburban Chicago. The president and CEO of Cunningham since 1988, Banks had accepted a job as CEO of Glenwood School for Boys and Girls. His last day at Cunningham was to be Feb. 29.