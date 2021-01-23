Today is Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team defeated Illinois, 23-18, in Madison. While the Illini were acclimating themselves to the strange floor, the Badgers built up a six-point lead that the visitors were unable to overcome.
In 1971, in what may be termed the political double-cross of the year, two University of Illinois students who were expected to endorse Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff for re-election at a news conference said they could not support him.
In 2006, a proposal to have Champaign police designate six officers who would work out of Champaign middle and high schools was to be discussed by the city council. Due to escalating violence in and near the schools — including fights between students and student assaults against teachers — the district asked the police for help that fall. Of particular concern was a Nov. 4 melee that slightly injured several faculty and staff members and ended in five arrests.