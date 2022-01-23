Today is Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the board of directors of the Urbana Hotel Co. had eliminated all but two of the potential sites for its proposed hotel. Both were the corner of Green and Market streets — one at the southwest corner and the other at the northwest corner.
In 1972, Lowell Fisher, a member of the Urbana school board since 1951, was to retire from his position at the University of Illinois later that year. Fisher was associate professor of educational administration and supervision at the UI. He came to Illinois in 1943.
In 2007, Tuscola City Council members were told that the city was being considered for the construction of a new ethanol plant. Brian Moody, director of Tuscola Economic Development Inc., said that talk of the plant was indeed based in fact. Moody confirmed the previous week that Emerald Renewable Energy LLC, a subsidiary of Cargill, had applied for an Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permit to set up a 100 million-gallon-a-year ethanol plant near Cargill’s elevator plant just west of town.